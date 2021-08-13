Proscovia Musoke, the mother to the singing trio of Joseph Mayanja alias Chameleone, Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel, and Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has cited alcohol as one of the items that are messing up her children.

Musoke who was paying medical bills for the shamba boy that was thumped by her son Weasel urged her children to put some respect on the bitter.

She said that her children’s failure to control their actions is mostly because they have failed to govern their drinking.

“They have things they are drinking, like red label and tequila, these things are overpowering them, they should change. They are not the first ones to drink alcohol, but when they drink these alcohols, they get overpowered and end up causing trouble,” Musoke said.

Musoke urged her sons to drink only beer because that one is easy to control.

“They should be like me, I drink only beer,” she urged.

Musoke revealed that Weasel became a habitual drunkard after the death of his singing partner Mowzey Radio and could have failed to get out of the habit.

“He started drinking after his friend died and he failed to control it. I do not think he is stressed or lonely as a result of Radio’s death, he has just failed to put the drinking under control

Musoke’s revelations come in the wake of comments regarding the violence of her children.

Most recently, Weasel landed on his shamba boy, one Cyrus Kawesi whom he pummelled and broke his leg, while Chameleone and Pallaso have been cited in separate incidents of violence.