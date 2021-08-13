The US Ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown has hailed the long standing collaboration between her government and Uganda in the health sector.

On Friday, Brown visited the Uganda National Health Laboratories/ Central Public Health Laboratories in Butabika but also toured the National TB Reference Laboratory, National Equipment Calibration Laboratory, Sample reception, Microbiology Laboratory and the COVID-19 testing Laboratory.

Speaking at the function, the Ambassador said that next year, both countries will celebrate 60 years of close collaboration, adding that both countries have greatly benefitted.

“I am impressed this laboratory has been used to deal with the needs created by the pandemic but also happy with the commitment of the experts here. We as US are proud for this investment in capacity building but also collaboration in extension of knowledge and experience,” she noted.

The US Ambassador said her government to happy to continue with the partnership with Uganda, especially in the health sector.

Speaking at the same function, the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Dr.Diana Atwine said the facility has seen a multiplier effect not only in the country but also on the entire continent.

“We are seeing accreditation of more laboratories and we believe, going forward, this should be done in the various regions of the country. We want to thank the US government for the generous support and it has had a multiplier effect in East Africa and West Africa among other countries on the continent,” she said.