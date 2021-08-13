A fuel tanker destined for Democratic Republic of Congo district on Friday morning exploded into flames burning two other nearby vehicles at the Goli Customs border point in Nebbi district.

The incident according to Ian Rumanyika, the acting Assistant Commissioner in charge of Public Corporate Affairs happened at around 3am on Friday when the fuel tanker registration numberKCN019Q/ZF7830 carrying diesel to the Democratic Republic of Congo burst into flames.

“It arrived at Goli border post located 448 Kilometres north of Kampala at around 3am but caught fire shortly after parking. The cause of the fire is suspected to be friction of the rear tyres,”Rumanyika said in a statement.

He noted that after exploding, the fire caught two other vehicles including another fuel tanker and a coaster that had been parked on the roadside .

The two vehicles were also burnt completely

“The fire was put out and all the other trucks that were parked on the roadside were accorded temporary exit into Congo to minimize the damage and destruction it could have caused.”

Rumanyika noted that there was no causality but noted that Police have kicked off investigations into the incident to avoid any reoccurrence of the same .