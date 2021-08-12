Uganda’s hardest working artist Ykee Benda has released his latest album Kirabo. Kirabo is a follow up to his debut Kireka Boy.

Kirabo, a Luganda word loosely translating to gift is Ykee Benda’s second studio album.

Having successfully started his own recording label, Mpaka Records, signed on a sensational artist, Dre Cali, Ykee Benda has had enough time and experience to create what he considers his gift to the fans.

The album Kirabo, is a testament of the 5 years Ykee Benda has spent in the industry, a journey of growth, challenges and the birth of new relationships.

“This album has been an exciting challenge to me. I wanted to show the world what I am made of from what my fans were use to and show them new sounds and genres. I wanted to do something for everyone,” says Ykee Benda with a big smile.

July 2021 saw the roll out of one of the singles in the album, Banange featuring the talented Lydia Jazmine.

Banange is a love ballad celebrating traditional African union that has topped the chats and reminded his fans that he is a true master of his craft.

Each record on the album is unique and will give goose bumps as you listen it. Mi amor is a love song celebrating a journey between lovers.

It will make you reminisce on the beauty of friendship and understanding.

More love ballads like Liso ku Liso featuring the signed record label artist Dre Cali, Sweet, a record that has a twist of R&B, Celebrating love and beauty, the song that allowed Ykee Benda dig deeper in himself and create something different.

The touch of guitar maestro Myco Ouma on Malahiika which is based on a true story of secret love relations and the discovery of soulmates is refreshing.The vibe and melody on Weekend will put you in a good mood each time you listen to it after a long week.

Control Me is an Afro touch groovy mellow song that will remind you a lot of the original Ykee Benda.

He also worked with Uncle Austin from Rwanda in the song Umbrella which is yet another exciting get up on your feet single.

The collaboration between Ykee Benda and Tekno Miles on Magic which has the equisite touch of Producer Selebobo, was recorded in 2018.

Complique featuring Gaz Mawete from Congo and Million Dollar featuring Kiff No Beat with BIT on the

beat will get you on your feet each time the beat drops.

The album title Kirabo is a love story of patience and determination that we all go through in life and love. Saxophone from Jose sax and Myco ouma on the guitar. A chart’s favourite will be Obangaina, the rendition originally done by Rachel Magoola, a classic in Uganda.

Ykee Benda personally loved this song growing up and maintained the joyful edge the original song brings.

The remix of Bebe, Fire and African Belle with BM Artist are groovy Afro pop songs bound to give you that Dance happy feel good vibe.

The album theme of happiness were magically brought out in Correct and Party animal.

Kirabo is the musical gift you have been waiting for.