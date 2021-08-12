The minister of state for Water Aisha Sekindi has reiterated government commitment towards excellent water and sewerage services for all Ugandans across the country

Sekindi made the remarks while visiting the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) treatment plant at Bugolobi.

The plant will serve a population equivalent to over 850,000 people, treat over 45million litres of waste water including the dry flow from the Nakivubo channel before releasing water into Lake Victoria, produce manure, 630kw of power among others.

Sekindi noted that her ministry is working on a number of projects to accelerate service delivery and attainment of the SDG6, a key focus area for the government.

The NWSC board Chairman Badru Kiggundu on behalf of the board, pledged excellent services, strategic guidance and policy to propel NWSC to higher frontiers.

“We have completed works on a new corporate plan 2021-2023, which is anchored to the NDPIII and the government commitment towards services for all,” he said

Officials also shared strides NWSC has made towards water for all since 1990 citing that areas of operation have grown from 5 towns in 1990 to now 256, population served has increased from 500,000 people to now 15million people.

NWSC board member Joseph Eyatu lauded NWSC’s performance and efforts towards water for all.

According to the officials, NWSC has moved from 18% service coverage to now 85% and network length has expanded from 300kms to now 20,000kms.