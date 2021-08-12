Students in medical schools around the country have been tasked to get vaccinated before resuming school on August 13, 2021 when medical schools reopen.

In a joint statement from the Health and Education Ministries, the Ministry of Health said that they will provide vaccination opportunities to all students in medical schools and urged the students to take up the vaccine.

“Ministry of Health will provide vaccines to all students in Medical schools and health training institutions upon return,” the statement reads in part.

The Health Ministry also tasked the heads of these institutions to ensure that all their students are vaccinated when they return to schools.

Ketty Lamaro, who signed the statement on behalf of Education Ministry Permanent Secretary said that medical schools will also have to reopen in a staggering manner, starting with finalists to ensure decongestion on campus.

“Reopening will be in a staggered manner starting with senior classes for each programme and allowing 33 percent of student population at the campus at any time,” Lamaro said.

Lamaro urged medical schools to ensure that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are adhered to at all times.

“The schools will conduct proper screening of all students using a checklist of identifying risk of infection to Covid-19 upon return.”

The ministry also tasked the medical schools to collaborate closely with their training hospitals, district Covid-19 task committees and nearby hospitals to handle any cases that might be identified.

Medical schools are set to reopen on August 13, 2021 following a stakeholder meeting that decided to have them reopened because they are considered ‘training grounds’ for health professionals that could help in combating the Coronavirus pandemic.