Musician Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has lashed out at the leader of the National Unity Platform(NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine for calling Ugandan artistes beggars over their recent engagement with the coordinator Operation Wealth Creation,Gen Salim Saleh.

Kyagulanyi has on several occasions criticised Ugandan artistes for becoming beggars in their country simply because of refusing to stand in solidarity with the suffering Ugandans.

Over the last couple of months, several artistes including Chameleone, have travelled to Gulu to meet Gen Saleh seeking financial help.

Chameleone said Bobi Wine has no moral authority to call them beggars because he, too, has been traveling to foreign countries begging for help.

“That word ‘beggars’ he [Bobi Wine] used was despised the entire music industry because he became relevant because of music. Calling us beggars was very wrong yet he also traversed the country begging for votes, he would not have done so. He would have remained home,” he said while featuring on NBS TV’s Uncut Show on Wednesday night.

Chameleone said Bobi Wine should understand that music is not politics noting that it’s not Bobi Wine who controls his head nor does he feed his family.

“We didn’t go Gulu to beg for financial help, I would like Ugandans to understand this very well. Salim Saleh is my fan, Salim Saleh is Bebe Cool’s fan. He has the authority to call the artistes to understand how we can unite and improve the industry because he is the brother to the president,” said Chameleone.

The furious Chameleone said that he had seen a picture on social media where Bobi Wine is seen posing with Gen Saleh. He questioned whether he had also gone to beg from the general.

Chameleone stated that Bobi Wine doesn’t owe him anything and thus should stop his stories of blackmail.