The month of August is promising to be an active one for food enthusiasts! Especially for fish lovers as Uganda’s Number 1 fish producer Yalelo, has announced a fun new cooking competition.

This August, Yalelo Uganda is making a big splash with a “Prepare, Share and Dine” social media challenge with the ultimate prize being six months’ free supply of Uganda’s Number 1 Fish for the winners.

Participants are required to share a short video/picture and recipe of a ready to dine Yalelo fish meal on social media and tag @YaleloUganda to enter the competition.

Speaking about the incredible offer, Yalelo Uganda’s Marketing Manager – Catherine Twesigye said that the competition is a way for food lovers to show off their amazing fish cooking skills while also competing to earn themselves an amazing six-month supply of fresh fish.

“Yalelo Uganda is now firmly established as the number one producer of fresh fish tilapia in the country, a reality that we are proud of and with that we would like to give back to the people who have solidified our position and made this possible,” she remarked.

The competition that started on Sunday, August 1 is running till Tuesday, August 31. 10 participants with the most social media engagement will be chosen to participate in a physical cooking challenge with professional chefs as judges at La Cabana Restaurant on September 4. Five people with the best culinary skills and unique recipes will each receive a six months’ free supply of Uganda’s No 1 fish.

Yalelo Uganda continues to delight its customers and expand its footprint all over the country and its retail model has revolutionized how customers and consumers can now reliably access affordable, premium quality fresh tilapia.

The company currently has 11 retail outlets selling the freshest and most affordable tilapia fish in several parts of Kampala, Jinja and Wakiso districts.