Singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel is being investigated for thumping his house boy one Kawesi Cyrus and breaking his leg.

The victim states that he was in good books with Weasel whom he has been working for since 2018, however, on Sunday night, the singer suddenly turned and beat him up.

“It was at night, I do not know what happened, but when he returned, he beat me up, broke my leg. I am in terrible pain,” Kawesi narrated.

Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed that a police case was filed at the station in Kizungu, Makindye and the case will be brought up to the Katwe Police for handling.

“They will be called to write their statements and the court will take it up from there. No one has the right to beat up the other. He will be charged with assault or attempted murder depending on the clinic report and extent of injuries,” Owoyesigyire said.

Weasel is already battling a case in which he is accused of assaulting his baby Mama Talia Kassim and kicking her out of his house in Kizungu last year.

Weasel is just another artiste who has had violence problems, it should be noted that singer Winifred Nakanwagi alias Winnie Nwagi pounced on her maid and pummelled her for using her gym water bottle without permission. The incident happened in September 2019.