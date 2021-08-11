Following the success of their maiden trip to the stone city, Jinja, Vumbula Uganda has announced a partnership with Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), through one of its leading beer brands, Nile Special for their second trip dubbed ‘Vumbula Fort Portal’.

Vumbula Uganda also unveiled TotalEnergies Uganda (formerly Total Uganda) as one of its new sponsors that have jumped onboard to make their experiences much better.

The highly anticipated trip is powered by Sure Events and Zocol Group is slated on 10th – 12th September and will have a wide range of fun-filled activities that go with accommodation ( inclusive of meals, transport and camping tent), a visit to Amabere Ga Nyina Mwiru, Mahooma Falls, Sempaya Hot Spring, Crater lakes, Face Painting, Performances, Nature Walk, Silent Disco, Board Games and Yoga lessons.

The fee is UGX 300K (Single) and UGX 650K (Couple)

For bookings call: 0758132682/0700743505.