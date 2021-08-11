Gulu University has started a trend after they organised a virtual Freshers Ball to initiate the students into the university.

Freshers Ball is a culture by universities organised as a party to welcome new first year students. It’s usually characterized by music and performances, dance, food and a market bazar.

Gulu University Guild brought this to the virtual space as they organized the event for the students to attend online.

The freshers ball featured artist performances of the various student performers and dancers. Eezy music blew the minds of online audience while performing all his songs back to back.

Karole Kasita thrilled the viewers with her performance too.

Gulu University guild president Ayiko Herbert said that the Fresher’s ball is a culture that they needed to keep up with despite restrictions on gatherings.

“We decided to organize a virtual freshers ball to welcome the new students who have joined us even when classes are online. Freshers ball is a culture and we couldn’t miss it again because of covid-19, so we organized the e-concert,” Ayiko told this website.

The event was hosted by NBS TV Youth Voice presenter Stanley Odongo alias MC Ollo.