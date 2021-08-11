Singer Juliana Kanyomozi has revealed that she had earlier wanted another baby after her first son Keron but had not been able to get pregnant until 2020 when she had baby Taj.

Kanyomozi lost her son Keron Raphael Kabugho (RIP) to Asthma in July 2014. She feared she would never become a mother again following several unsuccessful attempts.

Kanyomozi said that she decided to trust in God and stop putting pressure on herself to get pregnant again because God grants motherhood and He is the only one who can decide when one gets pregnant.

The notoriously media shy singer made the revelation while replying to a question sent to her channel by a fan.

“In terms of motherhood, I always leave it to God, people used to ask me when will you have another baby, and I used to tell them that I leave it to God, when He decides I can have another baby, then I will have another baby and then it happened,” Kanyomozi said in a vlog on her YouTube channel.

Kanyomozi said she loves being a mother and would jump at another opportunity to become one.

Kanyomozi broke the news of birth of her baby boy on her social media platforms on 12th May 2020. Her baby, named Taj, is now one year and almost six months.

A number of her fans have also asked Kanyomozi to reveal the face of the baby, which she said that she will do at the right time.

“At some point I know that you will meet him (the baby) but right now as a baby, to me it is so important to protect his privacy and that is it. It is not that I am hiding him,” Kanyomozi said.

The songstress also revealed that she will soon be back to making more music because that is just ‘part of who she is.’ She however asked fans to wait a little longer.

“I am working on new music but you have to understand I have just had a baby last year, sometimes you have to take a small break and be a mom but the wait is going to be worth it,” she promised.