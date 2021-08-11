Uganda Premier League champions Express FC on Tuesday came from a goal down to beat Zanzibar’s KMKM to reach the Cecafa cup finals for the first time since 1995.

Muzamiru Mutyaba and Eric Kambale both scored to inspire Express’ unprecedented comeback in a match played on Tuesday at Az Complex Chamazi in Tanzania.

Despite KMKM enjoying a lion’s share of possession, they were unable to make use of it as midfielders John Byamukama and Yaya Mahad broke down several of the Zanzibar league champions’ attacks.

With few minutes into the break, the Zanzibar side finally broke the dreadlock through a freekick on the edge of the box which was deflected in goal by Arthur Kiggundu.

The Red Eagles kept pushing for an equaliser but this didn’t come until the 56th minute when on-form midfielder Muzamiru Mutyaba converted from a free kick to score his third goal of the tournament.

Few minutes away into the extra time Is-Haka Said Mwiniyi’s fouled a charging Martin Kizza in the box leaving the referee with no option but award a penalty which Kambale scored to make 2-1 and score his third of the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Express head coach Wasswa Bbosa attributed his team’s spirited performance to unity among his boys and said the team is now focused on the finals.

“We’ve managed to win and reach the Kagame Cup Finals, we came from behind to win because they led the game in the first half but we told the boys to focus and concentrate. We are in the finals because we play as a unit so now that we’re in the finals our focus is to win the trophy,” Bbosa said.

The Red Eagles will play the winner between Azam FC and Nyasa Big Bullets FC in the final that is slated for 14th August 2021 at a venue yet to be confirmed.

Express starting XI: Joel Mutakubwa, Enock Walusimbi (C), Arthur Kigundu, Issa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, John Byamukama, Muzamiru Mutyaba, (Abel Etrude 79’), Erick Kambale, George Senkaaba, (Charles Musiige 85’), Martin Kizza.

Unused substitutes: Denis Otim (GK), Chrispus Kusiima (GK), Denis Mubuya, Joseph Akandwanaho, Ivan Mayanja, Daniel Shabene, Faisal Ssekyanzi.