Government Chief Whip Thomas Tayebwa has called upon Local Council chairpersons in Mitooma district to desist from quarrelling and focus on service delivery to the people in the area.

While addressing LC3 and LC5 chairpersons at Bitereko Sub County in Ruhinda North, Tayebwa asked the leaders to work for the people but not fighting which leads to divisions amongst themselves.

He asked them to monitor government programs.

“Programs of Emyooga and Parish Development Model should be taken seriously,” he said

The chairman LC5 Mitooma district Benon Karyeija said that the ultimate goal of government is service delivery not anything else.

“So leaders I request you to be cohesive as well fight corruption while serving our people”he said.

Meanwhile Tayebwa launched an electricity project in Kigyende sub county in Ruhinda North.

“For now i have covered my constituency with electricity at 50 and water at 45 percent. I believe in the next four years, it will be complete.”

Tayebwa asked JV Dieynem MF Electrical company from Tanzania which was contracted for the project to employ labor from the area.

The project will be supervised by Uganda Rural Electrification Access Program.