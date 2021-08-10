The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded a UPDF officer attached to the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, the army’s intelligence wing for shooting dead a man in a bar in Nateete.

Maj Nelson Max Kyatuka, 50 attached to counter terrorism at CMI was on Monday arraigned before the court in Makindye and charged with one count of murder and two counts of failure to protect war materials

According to the army prosecution, on July, 14, 2021 at Nateete, Kyatuka allegedly shot dead Majid Mugwanya causing his death.

Mugwanya was a resident of Busega , Kibumbiro and a businessman in Kampala and Entebbe.

“Its further alleged that on the same date, Kyatuka failed to protect war materials to when he lost a firearm to wit a pistol Jerico type serial number 45306156 and lost 15 rounds ammunitions for the said pistol offences which are contrary to section 122 (i) (ii) of the UPDF Act of 2005,” the army prosecutor read the charges.

The UPDF major however denied the charges and in response, Capt Ambrose Baguma on behalf of the prosecution told court that investigations into the matter are still ongoing but asked for more time.

The case was adjourned to August, 25, 2021 whereas Kyatuka was remanded to Makindye military police quarter guard until then.

The army court has in the past handed severe jail sentences to UPDF officers involved in offences like murder and robbery that seem to be tarnishing the force’s name.

The UPDF leadership has also on several occasions stressed that such crimes committed by individual officers don’t represent the position of the army .