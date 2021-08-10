The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) has asked Ugandans to step up the registration of their babies immediately after birth.

A birth certificate is a personal document issued to an individual to prove birth registration and the document includes the child’s names, parents’ names and NINs, dates and places of birth, nationality, and may include further details.

This call was made in commemoration of the Africa Civil Registration and Vital Statistics day, which falls on 10th of August.

“Birth registration is recognised as a human right in the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights. During the week, NIRA intends to bring birth registration services closer to the public, from Monday 9th — 13th August, 2021,” said Rosemary Kisembo, the executive director NIRA.

Kisembo said that they shall partner with a number of institutions in the public and private sectors and set up registration desks to register and issue birth certificates to the children of staff during the said week.

She explained that Africa Civil Registration and Vital Statistics day is special for Africans because they celebrate their heritage, particularly with regard to the recognition of the legal identity from birth to death of all persons, and the affirmation of key human and civil rights.

She said the concept of legal identity must be based on a life cycle approach in which the registration of an individual begins with the registration of their birth and closes with the registration of their death.