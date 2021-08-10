While some people say Uganda has registered enormous strides in reducing the Covid-19 curve during the 42-day lockdown, Dr. Kizza Besigye, the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president has said that the lack of a solid plan will put all efforts to waste.

Featuring on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze, Besigye explained that a fundamental reset of Uganda’s systems is needed if things are to move flawlessly.

“If we want to survive as a country, this is the time to sit down and agree on where we are going. We can and should turn the situation around, but it will take the seriousness of the people of Uganda to act. We can lockdown this country and we should,” said Besigye.

Besigye noted that Uganda lost the fight over the spread of Covid-19 last year in August and that’s why people no longer hear of tracing contacts.

He said that the poverty in this country is largely driven by the absence of healthcare.

“We need a fundamental reset in the health sector. These are things that won’t be done by this junta. I want the people of Uganda to understand what this country needs then we shall talk about how to get there,” he explained.

Besigye said that boosting immunity should be a standard procedure in the management of this pandemic questioning why the World Health Organization (WHO) has not highlighted this.

He said Ugandans should no longer interrogate the successes or failures of this government because it does not make sense.

“After 35 years in power, we should know that nothing is going to be done. The 42 days were wasted days to a large extent apart from the rates coming down, which is an obvious outcome of a lockdown,” he said.