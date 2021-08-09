Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has tasked the government to account for the whereabouts of vlogger Fred Lumbuye.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi on Monday called upon the government to explain where Lumbuye is since it is them who started the process of deporting him.

“3 days ago, Foreign Affairs State Minister Okello Oryem said political activist Fred Lumbuye was on a flight to Uganda having been deported by Turkey& that on arrival police would hold him& produce him in court. Since Govt was aware of the trip, they should account for his whereabouts,” he said.

Lumbuye’s whereabouts are still unknown, despite assurance by the government that he would be deported back to Uganda.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem said journalists on Friday that Lumbuye would be deported back into the country in the wee hours of Friday night.

This however failed to materialize as Lumbuye was not among the passengers on the flight that landed from Turkey.

Internal Affairs/ Immigration spokesperson Jacob Siminyu confirmed in a phone interview with NBS TV that Lumbuye was not among the passengers that had been cleared to enter the country.

Siminyu said, “Ours is to clear every passenger that comes, Lumbuye was not among the passengers and we have not cleared anyone by that name.”

When contacted, Minister Oryem could not confirm the whereabouts of Lumbuye, despite assuring the country that the government had already finished deportation plans earlier on.

Oryem told NBS TV that as government, they played their part and what remains is now in hands of security circles.

The Police have also distanced themselves from Lumbuye, urging that they do not have him in their custody.

Addressing journalists during the weekly press briefing at Naguru, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said whereas the motor mouth blogger has not yet been handed over to Police, a number of case files are lined up against him.

“We want to tell the public that as police, we have 15 case files against Lumbuye under investigation for spreading harmful propaganda, sharing videos asking the public to protest, inciting chaos among the public and other cyber-crimes,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson however distanced himself from commenting on the blogger’s whereabouts but noted that as soon as he is handed over to police, he will be held accountable for the charges.