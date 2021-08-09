Members of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in the diaspora have started fundraisers for troubled blogger Fred Lumbuye, at the same time seeking asylum for him in the Netherlands and other European states.

According to information obtained by the Nile Post, the fundraiser happened following a quick zoom meeting that was attended by many in UK, Turkey, Germany, and Uganda.

The meeting also had Ugandan legislator Francis Butebi Zaake, who assured the group that many interventions have been made including hiring a legal representative for Lumbuye to avert his deportation to Uganda.

The meeting also agreed to raise $40,000 for legal fees and other coordination needs for Lumbuye who according to NUP sources, he is under arrest in Turkey.

The meeting also revealed that officials are in talks with different EU countries to give Lumbuye asylum with the Netherlands already consenting to taking him in.

Lumbuye’s whereabouts are still unknown, despite assurance by the government that he would be deported back to Uganda.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem said journalists on Friday that Lumbuye would be deported back into the country in the wee hours of Friday night.

This however failed to materialize as Lumbuye was not among the passengers on the flight that landed from Turkey.