Uganda’s immigration has denied reports that Turkish based blogger and government critic Fred Kajubi Lumbuye was deported by authorities from Turkey.

On Friday, the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem said Lumbuye who was allegedly arrested in Turkey would land at Entebbe Airport at 3am.

However, responding to questions on the whereabouts of the popular blogger, the Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson, Jacob Siminyu said they have not received any passenger in the names of Lumbuye at Entebbe Airport.

“I don’t have any information pertaining the arrival or entry of Lumbuye. I don’t have any information indicating that Lumbuye entered Uganda. When we get it, we shall let you know,”Siminyu said on Monday.

On Friday, the junior minister for Foreign Affairs said the Ugandan blogger would arrive at Entebbe Airport on Saturday to answer several charges.

“Lumbuye will be deported to Uganda tomorrow(Saturday) morning. On arrival he will be put in custody and later brought to book for inciting sectarianism using social media,” the minister said.

He added,” Nobody is above the law, including me. Lumbuye and his friends will have to pay the price. They will be interrogated and then prosecuted in court depending on the charges preferred by the DPP.”

However, since Saturday, government has remained tightlipped on the whereabouts of the popular blogger but also its critic.

The latest statement by the immigration seems to point to an uncoordinated troop movement in government.

It remains to be seen what the fate of Lumbuye is since there are contradicting statements regarding his whereabouts from both government and party officials from the National Unity Platform, with the latter insisting that he will not be deported.

Police on Monday said whereas Lumbuye is not yet in their custody, there are 15 case files awaiting him for using the internet to allegedly cite violence and spreading harmful propaganda.