The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has recommended to the Police Authority and Police Council the promotion of runners, Joshua Cheptegei and Peruth Chemutai for their star performance at the just concluded 2020 Olympics games in Tokyo, Japan.

Cheptegei and Chemutai won a gold medal each in the men’s 5,000m finals and in the women’s 3000m steeplechase race to ensure Uganda finished second among the 54 African countries and 35th overall among 206 countries that participated in the 2020 Olympics games.

According to Ochola, the athletes carried not only the Ugandan flag high but also the one for the Police force .

“I must say I am extremely delighted about the spectacular performance of our athletes. The medals helped to put our country high above countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Botswana and Ethiopia among others,”Ochola said.

“I want to personally thank IP Joshua Cheptegei who pulled off two incredible performances to become a double medalist and Special Police Constable Peruth Chemutai who made history to become the first female police athlete to win gold medal.”

The police chief also hailed other athletes who represented Uganda in the 2020 Olympics for carrying the Ugandan flag high.

He assured the country that there is a bright future of sports in the Police force, assuring that the force will always reward star performers.

“I am going to fast-track the promotions of the athletes with the Police Authority and the Police Council,” Ochola said.

Ochola also hailed his predecessor, Gen Kale Kayihura for building a “firm foundation” that encouraged sportsmen to join the police force.

“My special thanks go to IGP Emeritus Gen Kale Kayihura for revamping sports in the police in the year2012. The story of how we got to the Olympics and achieved the spectacular accomplishments was as a result of his strategic guidance,” he said.

Last year, Cheptegei was recommended for promotion to the next rank of Assistant Inspector of Police from Inspector of Police after breaking the long-standing 10,000 metre world record in Valencia.

However, despite recommendation for promotion, the Police Authority has not yet cleared the name for promotion as his file is still pending.

The latest development will now mean that despite being recommended for promotion twice, Cheptegei will only be promoted to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Whereas the Inspector General of Police who heads the Police Council can promote officers from the lowest rank to that of Inspector of Police, it is the police Authority that clears the promotion of officers from the rank of Assistant Superintend of Police and above and consequently forward the name to the president for approval.

Consequently, Cheptegei’s name will be sent to President Museveni for promotion.