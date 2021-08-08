The UPDF has expressed condolences to the family of the deputy commander of the Reserve Forces, Maj Gen Stephen Tumusiime Rwabantu who passed on Saturday night.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and the entire UPDF fraternity condole with the family, relatives and friends of the deceased during this difficult moment, “Brig Flavia Byekwaso, the Defence spokesperson said in a brief statement on Sunday afternoon.

She noted that Gen Rwabantu passed on at Kampala Hospital where he had been admitted.

The UPDF however noted that burial arrangements would be communicated soon.

Speaking about his death, former Security Minister and bush war hero, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde described Gen Rwabantu as a true gentleman who will be missed by all.

He was always understanding and a true gentleman. He will be missed. My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and the UPDF fraternity,” Tumukunde tweeted on Sunday morning.

Rwabantu joined the bush war in 1981 after defecting from the UNLA barracks in Bugoloobi.

He was smuggled into the bush together with a group of fellow other defectors by now Maj Gen Matayo Kyaligonza and after the bush war, he has promoted to various ranks and in 2018, he was elevated to Major General.