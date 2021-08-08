The Chief of Personnel and Administration of the UPDF, Maj Gen George Igumba has encouraged directors and senior medical personnel of the UPDF to share the knowledge they have acquired with their subordinates so that the nuggets of knowledge that have been passed onto them translate into results.

Igumba was speaking at the closure of the ideological orientation symposium for medical personnel of the UPDF that has been taking place at the Senior Officers Diagnostics Centre, Mbuya.

He called upon the participants to always seek more information and knowledge, especially ideological education, to rejuvenate their spirits and remain inspired in their line of service.

In his presentation that centred on institutional consciousness, the Chief Political Commissar of the UPDF, Maj Gen Henry Masiko reminded the participants that the foundation of the UPDF is the people and as such medical personnel are part of the formation of the people’s army.

The participants were called upon to maintain the image of the army through timely information whose success story demands that they have a duty to sustain the success of the UPDF.