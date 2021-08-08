Former Inspector General of Police on Sunday ran a distance of 16 kilometres in his country home in Kashagama, Lyantonde district in honour of the athletes that represented Uganda at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the Japanese capital.

“This morning, together with my staff we ran 16kilometrs in our beautiful undulating Katebe, Kashagma to celebrate and honour our heroes of the Tokyo Olympics and the glory they have brought to our country Uganda,” Kayihura said in a statement.

Uganda won four medals, two of whom were gold bagged by Police’s Peruth Chemutai in the women’s 3000 steeplechase race and world 5000m record holder, Joshua Cheptegei who triumphed in the men’s 5,000m finals as the team finished second in Africa, only below Kenya and 35th overall.

Speaking about the feat, the former Police chief reminisced a 2012 project he initiated to recruit and empower athletes in the force.

“I thank them for fulfilling beyond my wildest dreams their pledge in Kapchorwa after I challenged them that one day, we must share the Olympics gold and other medals with the legendary Kenyan athletes across the border. It is sometime back but I’m sure they still remember,” Kayihura noted.