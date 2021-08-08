KCCA FC failed to defend the trophy they won in 2019 after they lost to Burundi’s Messager Ngozi and consequently bowed out of this year’s CECAFA tournament.

Having lost their first game against Azam FC but won their second game in the group, the 13-time Uganda Premier League champions sought only one point to progress to the semifinals up but it was a tall order for them after losing one nil on Saturday evening, thanks to a 35th Eric Mbirizi goal.

The development means Morley Byekwaso will now return home and prepare for the new Uganda Premier League season as he seeks to return Kasasiro Boys’ lost glory.

Express reach semis

On the day KCCA FC bowed out of the 2021 CECAFA tournament, Express FC, another Ugandan representative progressed to the semifinals of the 43rd edition of the football competition for clubs in East and Central Africa.

It was a smooth sail for the Red Eagles who beat Tanzania’s Young Africans 3-1 in their last game of the group.

Goals from Godfrey Lwesibawa, Muzamiru Mutyaba and Erick Kambale ensured the Uganda Premier League defending champions flew to the semifinals with ease.

Whereas their Ugandan counterparts KCCA FC were eliminated from the tournament they won in 2019, Express FC who are unbeaten with seven points will now wait for their next opponent in the semifinals.