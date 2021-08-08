Kenyan Deputy President, William Ruto has described as a victim of top-down arrogance, his Turkish ally who was arrested by the Kenyan police on Saturday.

Aydin Harun who runs a company known as Unit 2HA Investment Energy Africa Ltd and was part of Ruto’s entourage during the aborted trip to Uganda a few days ago was on Saturday arrested by the Kenyan anti-terrorism police in Nairobi after landing from Uganda.

According to reports from Kenya, Aydin was first questioned by Kenya’s immigration about his status and work permit before he was handed over to the anti-terrorism police for further interrogation.

Speaking about the arrest of his ally, Ruto insisted that Aydin is being witch-hunted over his association with the Kenya Deputy President.

“Turkish investor, Aydin Harun, is a victim of top-down arrogance bred by patronage and cartels that criminalise enterprise. Importers’ goods declared contraband, Africa spirits closed, keroche harassed, now an investor with valid papers labeled a terrorist. This is the tragedy of political pettiness,” Ruto said on Saturday.

With the 2022 general election in which Ruto is set to run against his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta on the door, tension is said to be mounting at a high speed.

On Monday, Ruto was blocked from proceeding with a private trip to Uganda as authorities from Kenya insisted that he must get permission from government before flying out of the country.

Ruto however, insists that all these are some of the schemes targeting him by authorities in Kenya since declaring his intention to stand in the forthcoming general election.