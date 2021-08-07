URA FC has announced former Uganda Cranes defender Simeon Masaba as the club’s interim coach.

The former club captain will prepare the team ahead of the CAF Confederations Cup that begins next month.

Ssimbwa who guided the club to the second position in the Uganda Premier League last season left after his contract expired on 30th June 2021. He had been in charge of the club for three seasons.

According to URA FC’s statement, Masaba will take charge of the first-team squad with immediate effect, with the club then set to confirm the appointment of a new head coach for next season “in due course”

“Massa as a player spent an incredible 6 years at the club. Since he arrived at URA FC, he has been a fan’s favorite due to his hard work and professionalism.” the club said in a statement.

Masaba joined the Tax Collectors in 2010 and wore the armband for four years which helped the club win the league title in 2011, and the Uganda Cup in 2012 and 2014.

His work ethic and professionalism saw him appointed to the club board as an assistant coach in October last year.

Before that, the 38-year old tactician had served as an assistant coach and caretaker at league outfits Onduparaka.