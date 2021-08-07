Rosebud, a leading grower and exporter of flowers, has donated 2,000 mattress to 10 communities that provide labour and other support to the farm.

The donation was delivered by Rajiv Ruparelia, a director at the farm located in Namulanda, Entebbe.

Rosebud exports about 150 million roses annually and according to Rajiv Ruparelia, the company has now obtained international certification which allows it to sell their flowers to many countries.

“We now have international certification which means Uganda now exports quality flowers to all major markets. We have also attained fair trade standards which means we sell at good value which benefits the country and our workforce, Rajiv Ruparelia said.

This, he said, calls for the expansion of the business and in the long run, it will increase revenue for the country and create more jobs.

“The market abroad is very big. Even if we increase the acreage of our farms, we will not satisfy the entire market. This means we need to increase productivity using good farm practices that we have used for many years. If you work hard we shall all benefit as a family,” he said.

Rajiv called for unity and hard work emphasising the need to amicably address any disagreements that may arise.

“We are a family and trust me your interest is our interest. We are all in this together to ensure your livelihoods are improved. That you can take your children to school and have a good life. So let’s work hard together to achieve together,” he said.

Rosebud sits on 60 hectares of land which are under greenhouses and employs more than 1,500 workers.