The Mufti of Uganda and the current chairperson of the Inter-religious Council of Uganda (IRCU), Sheikh Shaban Ramadhan Mubaje, has said they intend to engage the ministry of Health next week to explain the logic behind the continued closure of worship places.

According to Mubaje, during their recent meeting at the IRCU headquarters, leaders of mainstream religious bodies expressed dissatisfaction with the continued closure of worship places.

“We want the ministry of Health, which advises the president, to explain the logic behind the additional lockdown days imposed on worship places,” he said adding that it is surprising that some of the places with very many people who don’t even follow SOPs are open.

The Mufti, who addressed selected journalists shortly after scientific Friday prayers at Old Kampala, said as religious leaders they have continued receiving queries from their followers on why houses of worship have remained closed.

“Some of our people need guidance. We need these places opened. We have collaborated well with the government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and we are still sensitising our flock to strictly adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures ( SOPs) in curbing the spread of the virus. We added our own guidelines such as performing ablution in private homes, carrying personal prayer mats, wearing face masks before entering mosques and social distancing while observing prayers, ”Mubaje noted.

The Friday sermon was delivered by Sheikh Muhammad Ali Waiswa, the second deputy Mufti of Uganda who reminded Muslim faithful to do self-evaluation as they mark the end of the Islamic year 1443.