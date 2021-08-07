When a woman has emotionally detached herself from your machine gun, no matter how golden, or glossy, or hard it gets, she will never sit on it.

The cliche that men are physical and women are emotional is true. A man will look at a woman and undress her right there and then. And will do whatever it takes to get in between her legs.

It will take very little emotional attachment for a man to want to undress a woman. That is why it should be no wonder when a man who gave a woman lots of money suddenly stops or reduces the amount when he finally gets her between the sheets.

A man will look at a woman’s skin and want to feel it next to his and will do whatever it takes to get it. A man will disown his family to lay a woman. He will disown his kids just to get a woman to say yes just once.

He will look at her eyes and think how far they will roll the moment he slides his machine gun in. He will want to get inside that woman just to know that.

To understand that men are with the physical, you have to understand that a man will want to sleep with a woman just by how she moves her lips.

No matter what stories a man has heard about a woman, if she has a good body, he will want to get in there to find out why every man has been there.

God created men with eyes that can undress, get in there, get out without any emotional attachment. You will start capturing his heart by how you treat him before or after he has been inside you.

After a man has been in there and tasted, what will keep him coming and cumming will be how sweet that honeypot is or how much peace of mind you give him.

A man will get hard by looking at your body and remembering how another woman with the same body felt in bed. And that will make you his next target.

On the other hand, women have to feel a little bit of you to even think about getting in bed with you. Women might never say it, but no matter how much money you intend to invest in that relationship, they will not give you a good lay if they don’t feel something with their heart.

A good lay from a woman will come with some heart attached to it. It is like that water comes straight from the heart. I am not talking about okra water. I am talking about that natural, slippery, creamy water.

That water follows with a little bit of feelings. The more the water, the more heart in it.

When she has been fantasising about laying you, when you have been kind to her, when you have melted her heart, you will understand that some women really squirt, and it is not all pee.

Therefore, if a woman decides to give ‘your’ choochkie to someone else, be worried. Be scared because women don’t just undress for the sake of it. They think it over. They prep to give a good lay, and the heart plays a big part in all that.

So if she is even talking to someone else, if she is thinking and talking to someone else other than you, know that you will have to work double to win her over.

A woman will be sexually starved but will have to find a reason from the heart to lay someone. The moment a man feels hard, all he wants is something wet and warm to dip it in.

Till next time, him giving you money might not be out of love.