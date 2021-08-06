Brig Peter Candia, the commander of the Special Forces Command(SFC) has hailed officers and men who retired today for their bravery service to the UPDF.

“Today is a memorable day that we are seeing off our colleagues who are part of the people who have made SFC what it is today. You are gallant officers and men who have served the mighty UPDF and SFC with bravery, honor, commitment and professionalism,” Brig Candia said on Friday.

He was seeing off 30 soldiers of the Special Forces Command including three officers and 27 from other ranks who were retiring from the active service of the UPDF at a function held at the SFC headquarters in Entebbe.

Brig Candia told the group that they should not see retirement as the end of life but rather one of the major life milestones that he said marks the beginning of another chapter in their lives.

“All of you have got many years of successful service behind you. You were successful in the many missions and assignments in different deployments, in command, leadership and administration roles, while holding different offices and appointments over the years. The time has now come for you to hang up your military uniform and don on a suite for the next chapter of your life as a veteran and a reservist,” the SFC commander said on Thursday.

Be good ambassadors

The SFC commander asked the retired officers to continue being good ambassadors for not only the elite unit but also for the entire UPDF wherever they will go.

“As you hang your military uniform and boots, you need to know what you really want out of life outside the army and set yourself to succeed in it through education, networking and hard work,” he said.

“Dream big and big things will happen. You only limit yourself by your thoughts and actions. If you think and dream big, you achieve big, if you think and act small you achieve small. If you also do nothing you get nothing.”

Brig Candia asked the retired SFC officers never to fear trying out new things in their lives, urging that the retirement presents the best opportunity for that.

“Using your time and package, do something to improve your family’s welfare and the communities where you will live. The package is not for eating or celebrating, its meant to be multiplied through a business venture,” he urged.

“Each and every one of you has what it takes to change their lives and their communities.”

Be leaders

The SFC commander urged the retiring officers to continue being leaders in the communities they are going to.

He insisted that civilian leadership is not any different from the army, adding that they should continue exhibiting good leadership skills.

“Every one of you is a leader, you have been blessed to be able to lead others, do not ever forget that leadership in the civilian life is not any different from that of army. If anything, the discipline, skills and experience in different fields you have acquired from the Army makes you better leaders,” he said.

“Do not hesitate to offer yourself for leadership roles and responsibilities in your communities or start and create business opportunities for wealth creation.”

Champion democracy

The retiring SFC officers were reminded that despite take a break from active service of the army, they will always be reservists and will any time be called upon to serve their country if need arises.

He urged them to always be physically, emotionally and ideologically fit to serve.

“As you go home, be prepared to defend Uganda’s democracy, champion patriotism and nationalism on top of embracing and working for Pan-Africanism and social economic transformation of the communities and societies you will be living and working in as you engage in wealth creation activities,” Brig Candia said.

The SFC commander urged the retiring officers to take part in different government programs in their areas.

Speaking on behalf of other retirees, Maj Steven Monday applauded the army leadership for organizing a befitting sendoff ceremony.

“Some of us joined SFC when it was still PPU(Presidential Protection Unit) by then and we were young people. I joined in 1988 when I was a young soldier at the rank of Corporal but because of good leadership of the SFC, we were able to grow and become senior officers,” Maj Monday said.

He noted that the SFC has nurtured many officers into becoming responsible citizens for the country.

“We are therefore going to be good ambassadors of the SFC and UPDF in general within the civilian population. We also promise to be good cadres and support the ideology of the Commander in Chief of patriotism, Pan Africanism and social-economic development.”

Maj Monday said retirement is the best opportunity for him and the fellow retirees to do things they could not do while still serving.

The function was also attended among others by Col Moses Mpora, Col Mugisha BD, Col Nabimanya, Col JB Asinguza, Col Gilbert Owamegyezi, Col Namawa, Col Emmanuel Odong, Commanding officers, Commandants, militants of the SFC and spouses of the retirees.