The Uganda Muslim Supreme Council ( UMSC) has approved four Islamic and Arabic language packages suitable for Primary One and Two pupils.

Holistic Empowerment Development, Education Foundation (HEDEF), a Turkish based non- profit making organisation operating in Buziga, Makindye division in Kampala district submitted the learning packages to UMSC for clearance.

The UMSC constitution mandates its education department to provide an Islamic centred quality education services and to partner with education service providers with similar objectives and aspirations to nurture Muslim students’ spiritual, intellectual, emotional and physical growth.

Sheikh Bakhit Juma Cucu, the UMSC Education Secretary presented the clearance document to Walusimbi Muhammad, an administrator from Holistic Empowerment Development Education Foundation authenticating the four copies of the Islamic and Arabic language learning materials.

They include Pratik Arapca (Arabic language), Majmuat Swaraf (Arabic grammar / morphology), Kur’an Harf’ve Harf Ve Harekeleri, Saadatul- Mubtadiin.

Speaking shortly after handing over the document, Cucu urged Muslims and Ugandans in general to step up their efforts to learn Arabic, which he described as a universal language.