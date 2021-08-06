The sixth (6th) edition of the Uganda Social Media Conference has finally been set to happen between 25 – 26, August 2021, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Uganda and South Sudan who are the organisers have announced.

According to the KAS Country Director for Uganda Anna Reismann, this time the conference will be majorly virtual although some of the delegates will attend physically at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

This year’s edition will be under the theme of “Digital democracy in a Post Pandemic World”.

The Social Media Conference is an annual meet that aims to bring together key stakeholders from government, civil society, academia, researchers, policy-makers and the media for a constructive exchange on the impact of social media on state and society.

This 6th edition, according to will discuss a number of topics, which will include; social media and elections in Africa, citizen journalism vs digital newsrooms, digital diplomacy, impact of social media on mental health, tackling emerging digital threats, the rise of global social movements and social media, and re-framing the climate change agenda on social media.

Opolot Nicholas L’akwang, who is the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung (KAS) Uganda programme officer said on Thursday that this year’s conference will also intend to identify emerging social media issues, bring them to the attention of the relevant public bodies and the general public.

“Where appropriate, we will make recommendations as well as contribute to capacity building for internet governance in Africa, drawing fully on local sources of knowledge and expertise,” L’akwang said.

“Panelists will also give recommendations on the best practices to stimulate social media use and build an open internet.”

Delegates will have to register in order to attain an e-pass that will allow them access to the event.