Dr. Kizza Besigye has said that there is no justification for government to keep schools closed following the easing of the lockdown.

The former Forum for Democratic Change president and opposition strongman said that government should allow learners to return to school, because the “infection in children is minimal.”

Besigye made these remarks in a press brief about COVID-19, where he responded to a number of government measures on the pandemic.

“For Uganda to shut our schools for over a year is the most heinous crime. There is no justification for the measures that have been taken against schools. We’ve known children are least affected by COVID-19. Why should you shut down schools for knowledge acquisition because of Covid?” Besigye asked.

The four-time presidential candidate added that majority of the teachers are below 40 years which gives them higher chances of defeating the virus, if vaccinated.

“So those above 50 should be given leave or vaccinated at reopening of the schools,” Besigye added.

Besigye also said that the country must pay attention to education because the knowledge of a country determines its strength and not anything else. He urged government to vaccinate and reopen schools.

Besigye said schools closure is catastrophic and urged parents to turn up and fight for their rights, because the government does not seem to care about their welfare.

“The closure of schools is a generational catastrophe, this address is not to Mr. Museveni and his wife, it’s for the parents and schooling children. Parents must step up to avert this catastrophe. We need a master plan and it will not be made by the NRM regime.” Besigye said.