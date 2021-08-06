The Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga has said that no amount of blackmail shall deter the Public Account Committee (PAC) from investigating the botched Covid-19 relief bonanza.

Mpuuga made the remarks shortly after the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja reportedly said government had embarked on a process of unearthing and exposing opposition legislators who use their positions as heads of committees to ‘amass wealth.’

Nabbanja made the revelations during a half-day induction workshop for chairpersons, deputy chairpersons of parliamentary committees and National Resistance Movement (NRM) regional and committee whips held at the Office of the Prime Minister.

In that meeting Nabbanja said the government would soon embark on a country-wide zero tolerance to corruption campaign.

“Many of you who are in parliament know what the opposition members of parliament do in their oversight committees. Most of them are very rich, we are aware. How did they amass this wealth?” She queried.

But Mpuuga said Nabbanja was trying to blackmail the opposition.

“I have seen a trending issue on various social media platforms attributed to the PM of Uganda! In her warped view, opposition MPs should be investigated for their wealth. I want to assure her of my support on this matter,” Mpuuga wrote.

Mpuuga suggested that the investigation should be undertaken immediately after the probe into the Shs 100,000 Covid-19 relief bonanza that was presided over by the prime minister herself.

“Otherwise, no amount of blackmail shall stand in the way of PAC from investigating the botched OPM Covid-19 relief bonanza,” he stated.