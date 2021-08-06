Customers will now have to dig deeper into their pockets after MultiChoice Uganda announced an increase in the subscription fees for DStv and GOtv .

“Dear GOtv customer, please be advised of annual GOtv subscription adjustment to shs29000 per month on your GOtv plus package from September,1,2021,” a message sent to one of the company’s customers who was initially paying shs27000 as subscription for using the GOtv Plus bouquet.

According to the company, subscription fees have been increased for all bouquets .

Consequently GOtv Lite subscribers will now pay shs13000 up from shs12000 per month,

DStv premium now goes for UGX 239,000 up, from UGX 227,000. The most affordable package on the DSTV will now go for UGX 37,000 up, from UGX 35,000.

GOtv Lite subscribers will pay UGX 13,000 per month in September from UGX 12,000 previously charged and those on GOtv Lite paying for three months will now pay shs31,000 up from shs28000.

On the other side, DSTV Premium customers will now pay shs239000 up from shs227000 per month as their subscription fees.

The company however defended the move to increase the subscription fees by 6% as one caused by a tough climate for their business.

They said the move was also sanctioned by the industry regulator, Uganda Communications Commission.

It remains to be seen whether other industry players like Azam and StarTimes among others will follow suit in hiking their subscription fees.