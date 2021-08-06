Minister of Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem has said that controversial blogger Fred Lumbuye is set to be deported to Uganda on Saturday.

The minister confirmed that the blogger was arrested in Turkey and will be removed to custody on arrival.

Minister Oryem gave these remarks at the Foreign Affairs office, Friday afternoon.

“Lumbuye to be deported to Uganda tomorrow morning. On arrival he will be put in custody and later brought to book for inciting sectarianism using social media.,” the minister said.

Oryem said that Lumbuye was in custody of Turkish authorities with some other Ugandans and they had been charged with several offences they had committed.

“They will all be deported. Nobody is above the law, including me. Lumbuye and his friends will have to pay the price,” minister confirmed.

The minister said that on arrival, the group will be received by authorities and said that none of them will be tortured.

“Lumbuye and his accomplices will be interrogated and then prosecuted in court depending on the charges preferred by the DPP.”

Lumbuye has made a name for himself on several social media platforms by commentating on Ugandan political affairs. He is a popular Facebooker and YouTuber whose videos and live streams attract thousands of views from around the world.

In many of his vlogs, Lumbuye can be seen wearing the popular red beret attached to the People Power movement and its supporters in Uganda.

In July this year, security officials in Uganda said that Lumbuye and several bloggers who are based in Europe were behind the social media rumours that announced President Museveni dead.

Criminal Investigations spokesperson, Charles Twine warned him then that the government had plans of going through known protocols to arrest him.

