A statement issued by Botswana’s Ministry of International Affairs and Cooperation indicated that it was worried by the unilateral decision of the AUC to grant Israel observer status at the African Union.

“The Government of Botswana is of the view that the issue is a sensitive matter that should have been brought to the attention of all AU Member States before such a decision was reached, particularly given the longstanding conflict between Israel and Palestine.”

The statement added that the continued occupation of Palestine by Israel was against the Constitutive Act of the AU and relevant United Nations laws.

“Henceforth, the Government of Botswana dissociates itself from the decision to grant observer status by the AU to the State of Israel,” the statement said.

Botswana’s dissociation comes after neighbours Namibia, and South Africa made similar moves. In North Africa, Algeria also denounced the AUC’s decision to grant Israel an observer status.

Meanwhile, the AU is yet to respond to any of these disapprovals by the Member States.

On July 23, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Yair Lapid, announced a return to the AU, stating: “For the first time since 2002, Israel’s ambassador to Ethiopia, Aleleign Admasu presented his credentials as an observer to the African Union.”

“This is a day of celebration for Israel-Africa relations. This diplomatic achievement is the result of consistent work by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, its African Division and Israeli embassies on the continent.”