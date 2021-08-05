The UPDF has announced that a total of 14 general officers and 604 senior and junior officers of the Ugandan army will later today officially retire from active services of the force.

“The retirement ceremony of the generals will be held at State House Entebbe whereas the other retirees will be in their respective service headquarters, formations and units,” the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Flavia Byekwaso said in a statement.

“The Ministry of Defence and UPDF recognize their commitment, sacrifice, selflessness and dedication to offering security service to the country at a time where many shunned joining the liberation struggle in favour of maintain the status quo.”

Whereas the army didn’t reveal the names of the generals retiring today, the Nile Post has separately learnt that among those retiring is Maj Gen Pecos Kutesa and Maj Gen Robert Rusoke.

President Museveni, who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces will preside over the retirement ceremony at State House, Entebbe.

The retirement process

The UPDF Conditions and Terms of Service provide that it’s illegal to keep army officers in active service once they clock a certain age but are not promoted to the next rank.

For example, it’s illegal to have an officer at the rank of captain or major, aged 50, in active service.

At the age of 40, if a captain is not promoted to major, the army must retire the officer.

Regulation 28, Cap 307 of the terms of service specifies at which age an officer should be promoted to another rank if not be retired from the service but according to army sources, the UPDF continues to flout section of its own regulations.

From the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, one can apply for early retirement at 40 years, while a Major can leave service at 45.

A Lieutenant Colonel in the UPDF can retire at 47, while a Colonel’s retirement age is 51.

From the rank of 2nd Lieutenant to General, an officer can rightly apply for retirement after 14 years of service, while the lower ranks can retire after nine years.