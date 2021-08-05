Southern Range Nyanza Limited also known as Nytil has donated 24000 facemasks to government to help in efforts to control the spread of the deadly virus.

The consignment was handed over by Richard Mubiru, the Corporate director at Nytil and Jimmy Mutesasira, the head of marketing to the Vice President Jessica Alupo together with Diana Mutasingwa, the State minister in the office of the Vice President .

“As earlier promised, Nytil will continue to bolster government efforts in controlling the spread of Covid-19. In addition to the earlier 30,000 facemasks and other personal protective equipment donated to KCCA to protect frontline workers, we are here to deliver a consignment of 24000 masks to government,” said Mutesasira.

According to the Nytil Corporate director, Richard Mubiru, the company responded to President Museveni’s call for local manufacturers to produce products that were initially imported into the country.

“After the onset of the pandemic last year, Nytil established the biggest factory for the manufacture of facemasks. We however ask for government support to enable us and other local manufacturers penetrate regional and African markets to be able to sell our surplus production. This way, we will be able to create many more jobs for Ugandans,”Mubiru noted.