Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja has vowed to expose opposition members of parliament (MPs) who usenabto amass wealth illegally.

Nabbanja said that the days of using committees to amass wealth through corruption are now over and government will come for everyone.

Nabbanja made these remarks while inducting new National Resistance Movement (NRM) committee leaders and their deputies on Wednesday.

The meeting also included NRM regional whips and was held at the Office of the Prime Minister.

“You all know what the opposition members of parliament do in their oversight committees, most of them are very rich, we are aware. How do they amass this wealth? We are now coming for them,” the prime minister said.

Nabbanja said that government has all the information they need to fight corruption and she is going to use all the data they have to fight corruption in Parliamentary committees.

“If we fight this vice, the public will regain confidence in us and we shall be in charge of this country, we are going to fight corruption in committees, we have the information.”

Nabbanja urged the the NRM committee leaders to stick to the government position as they carry out their work, and desist from in-fighting.

Nabbanja urged the NRM community leaders to join the the fight against corruption and ensuring that all government programs are implemented, as they execute their duties in Parliament.

Last month, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among also cautioned committee chairpersons and members against soliciting and taking bribes from government ministries, departments, and agencies.