MTN Uganda is set to transform Uganda’s homes into smart homes with MTN WakaNet MAX, a home Internet solution that offers affordable and reliable 4G data connectivity to multiple family members, with a single WakaNet MAX router.

With a single WakaNet MAX kit, the telecom company said a family can have up to 32 internet enabled devices connected to superfast 4G internet.

Derived from the Luganda word “Waka” which literally means “home”, WakaNet MAX, according to the firm, is a home internet solution for today’s modern homes that have many smart devices such as smart phones, laptops, security cameras, smart TVs, smart refrigerators, tablets and gaming consoles among others.

The offer comes at a time when many people are working and studying from home as a safety precaution because of Covid-19.

Somdev Sen, the MTN Uganda Chief Marketing Officer said that MTN is intent on realising its vision of delivering a bold new digital world to its customers, more so in times like these when connectivity to the home is so crucial.

“One of the ways we are delivering a bold new digital world to our customers is by ensuring that every home has access to affordable and reliable super fast internet. As we all know the internet has become an essential part of our lives especially in these times where we are required to do a lot more at home. MTN WakaNet MAX ensure ensures that our customers are able to work, study, transact business, get entertainment as well as secure their homes with CCTV, all powered by reliable Internet from MTN,” said Somdev.

Apart from data bundles that have no expiry date, another exciting feature of MTN WakaNet MAX is its router, which has an inbuilt battery that ensures internet availability even when the home loses power.

Customers can purchase the MTN WakaNet MAX kit at selected service centers across the country at only Shs 245,000. The kit includes 35GB that has no expiry date and the plug and play MTN WakaNet MAX router.

To recharge, customers can simply go to the MyMTN App or dial *177# to recharge for as low as Shs 55,000 for 20GB.

Other data bundle top-up packages include 40GB for Shs 85,000, 85GB for Shs 170,000 and 195GB for Shs 335,000, all with no expiry date.

Data bundle packages for WakaNet Max