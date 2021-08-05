Government has advised the youth to invest more in agriculture as an alternative livelihood strategy to survive the effects of COVID-19 on the economy.

This was said as the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, launched the Youth Week ahead of the International Youth Day on August 12, 2021.

Speaking to the press at the Uganda Media Centre on Thursday, Sarah Mateke Nyirabashitsi the Minister of State for Gender urged the youth to come up with agricultural innovations and they will be supported.

“The government will support initiatives that ensure that youth make informed decisions on food choices through increased trainings, education & financing of sustainable options of ensuring food security,” Mateke said.

The minister said that the Youth Week will run from today 5 – 13 August in anticipation of the International Youth Day, slated for August 12, 2021.

The International Youth Day was designated by the United Nations for governments and partners to draw attention to issues surrounding the youth.

The theme for this year is “Youth innovations for Transformation of Food Systems and Sustainable Human Health.”

According to the state minister for gender, government lined up a number of activities to raise awareness and advocate for the youth.

The activities are in line with the theme, which impels us to position young people in such a manner that elicits them to innovate,” Mateke said.

Due to the current pandemic situation, most of the activities according to the Ministry of Gender will be virtual and youth can access them on the various media platforms with a few physical meetings keeping in line with the SOP’s.

The main event will be at the State House with a few invited guests.