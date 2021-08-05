The UPDF has released a list of the 14 generals who are set to retire today from the active service of the Ugandan army.

According to the list, Gen Ivan Koreta, Lt Gen Pecos Kutesa who are both army representatives in parliament will retire today as well as Lt Gen Jim Owoyesigyire, Maj Gen Christopher Kazoora Murema, Maj Gen Moses Ddiba Ssentongo, Maj Gen Robert Rusoke and Maj Gen Fred Mugisha .

Others generals to be retired today at a function to be held at the State House in Entebbe include Maj Gen Innocent Oula, Brig Moses Kigongo, Brig Jacob Asiimwe, Brig Moses Shaban Lukyamuzi, Brig Muhammed Abiriga, Brig John Araali Kasaija and Brig Frank Kanyarutokye.

In 2018, it was reported that the UPDF was to retire 17 generals the following year(2019), and among them, was the former Coordinator of Intelligence Services Gen David Sejusa and Lt Gen Ivan Koreta.

However, whereas many of those on the list were consequently retired, some of them including Sejusa are still pending.

Sejusa has more than twice had his request for retirement been rejected by the army leadership, prompting him to run to courts of law for redress.

The High Court in one of the petitions ruled that Sejusa had been constructively retired from the UPDF after the army refused to honor his entitlements including salary and guards .

According to Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli, since the former coordinator of intelligence organs was never given any salary or deployed, it meant that he had been retired from the active service of the army.

It is therefore not surprising that his name has not appeared among those retiring today.

