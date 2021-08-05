The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has said that the governments of the world ought to protect the rights of political dissidents and exiles who have sought refuge in their countries.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks shortly after the Turkish government arrested Ugandan controversial Facebook and YouTube vlogger, Fred Lumbuye in Turkey.

Lumbuye has been popular on social media platforms for his commentary on political affairs in Uganda especially his criticism of President Museveni and the NRM.

In a statement, Kyagulanyi said that the arrest of Lumbuye should be of great concern to many Ugandans who support freedom both at home and abroad.

“We are working around the clock to establish the facts, and I am grateful to all those who are doing everything to support his case, including our diaspora leadership teams. Our leadership team at home has also engaged the Turkish Embassy on the matter,” he said.

“We all must be very concerned about this development because as we know, many Ugandans only feel safe to criticise the regime in Uganda from a safe distance in countries abroad. The governments of the world ought to protect the rights of political dissidents and exiles who have sought refuge in their countries.”

In July this year, security officials in Uganda said that Lumbuye and several bloggers who are based in Europe were behind the social media false rumours about President Museveni’s death.