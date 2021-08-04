Passengers on transit flights from Uganda will be allowed entry into the United Arab Emirates (UAE) effective 5th August, 2021.

The move was announced on Tuesday by the General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA).

The flight restrictions were also eased for residents from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, and Nigeria.

UAE had banned transit of passengers from Uganda through its airports over concerns of Covid-19 following the second wave of the virus that hit the country in June.

However, NCEMA in its statement said, starting Thursday, select categories of passengers from Uganda will be allowed entry into UAE as long as they present negative PCR tests taken 72 hours before departure.

“These categories include those with valid residency visas who received the two doses of vaccine in the UAE, and that 14 days passed since receiving the second dose as well as having vaccination certificates approved by official authorities in the country.” NCEMA noted.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated residents including medical personnel working in the country, those working in the educational sector and students studying in the UAE will also be allowed to return to the country.

According to authorities, these will be required to submit a request on the website of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship to obtain the necessary approvals, in addition to vaccination certificates certified by the concerned authorities in the country.

The exempted groups will be required to submit a prior PCR test within (48) hours from the date of departure, provided that the tests are from accredited laboratories.

The groups must follow the precautionary and preventive measures upon arrival, including quarantine and PCR checks upon and after arrival, in addition to follow-up and health monitoring.

“The country’s airports will allocate special lounges for transit passengers while taking all precautionary and preventive measures”