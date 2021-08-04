Ugandan Facebook and YouTube vlogger, Fred Lumbuye has reportedly been arrested in Turkey.

Sources in the security circles intimated to this website that the blogger will now be extradited back to Uganda where he will face the law.

“He is still in Turkey but will be deported to Uganda and appear in Court,” the source told Nile Post.

Another source claims that Lumbuye was arrested when he tried to renew his expired passport at the Ugandan Embassy in Turkey.

The source says that Lumbuye sent his passport, but officials seized it, prompting him to show up. he was then arrested.

Nile Post contacted the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Okello Oryem, but he was not clear in his call. The minister switched off the phone shortly after.

This website also contacted another official from Foreign Affairs Ministry but they could not confirm the news of Lumbuye’s arrest.

“According to reports from the Ugandan Community in Istanbul- Turkey Mr. Fred Lumbuye has been arrested. The Uganda Embassy in Ankara is yet to receive official communication from the relevant law enforcement institutions of Turkey in regard to this case,” an official from Foreign Affairs Ministry stated.

Lumbuye has for the past many months been popular on social media platforms such as Facebook and YouTube where he hosts vlogs about political affairs in Uganda.

In many of his vlogs, Lumbuye could be seen donning the popular red beret attached to the people power movement and its supporters in Uganda.

In July this year, security officials in Uganda said that Lumbuye and several bloggers who are based in Europe were behind the social media rumours that announced President Museveni dead.

Criminal Investigations spokesperson, Charles Twine warned him then that the government had plans of going through known protocols to arrest him.

According to sources, plans are now underway to have Lumbuye extradited in Uganda.