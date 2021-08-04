Police in Malawi have arrested two people, including a special assistant to President Lazarus Chakwera, for taking a bill to parliament that would authorise government spending without following procedures.

A leading daily newspaper, The Nation, reported that the bill originating from State House sought the authorisation to borrow 98m euros ($116m; £84m) for the construction of houses for the police, army and the department of immigration.

But The Nation said it was taken to parliament without the knowledge of the cabinet and other relevant institutions.

It has now emerged that a key aide to the president, Pastor Thom Martin, has been accused of being involved in submitting the request.

Hours after his arrest, President Chakwera’s office issued a statement announcing Mr Martin had been sacked.

There was no immediate comment from Pastor Martin, but the police said he and his alleged accomplice will be charged with the abuse office and will be taken to court soon.

Source: BBC