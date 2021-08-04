The Democratic Party (DP) has vowed to expose government officials who they say have mismanaged funds meant to help in the COVID-19 fight.

Addressing journalists during the DP weekly press briefing, party spokesperson Okoler Opio Lo Amanu said this campaign will be aimed at mobilising Ugandans to blacklist ‘corrupt’ officials.

“We demand that government punishes culprits involved in the mismanagement of the Covid-19 funds short of that, DP is prepared to begin a campaign dubbed ‘name and shame,” Okoler said.

Last month, the minister of Health Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said the public and politicians should stop accusing government officials of mismanaging the pandemic, saying everyone is trying their best.

Dr. Aceng said acts of threatening health officials demoralises health workers which is not good, as the country grapples with the pandemic.

The DP party mouthpiece said that government moved to partially lift the lockdown without enough structures to control the spread of the virus which puts the country at risk of another lockdown.

“These structures can be constructed by firstly ensuring that health workers have enough personal protective equipment, which is not currently so yet funds are being misused,” Okoler said.

He said that DP’s campaign will start soon if government does not take action against it’s officials.