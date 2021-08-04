Peruth Chemutai has won the first gold medal for Uganda at the ongoing Olympics games in Tokyo, the Japanese capital.

Running in the women’s 3000m steeplechase race, Chemutai clocked a time of 9:1.45 to beat USA’s Courteny Frerichs who came second posting a time of 9:04.79 whereas Kenya’s Hyvin Kiyeng won bronze.

Chemutai’s gold medal pushes Uganda to the 43rd position at the 2020 games in the Japanese capital after earlier silver and bronze medals by Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo in the men’s 10000m final.

She is the third Ugandan to have won gold at the Olympics games with John Akii-Bua(1972) and Stephen Kiprotich(2012) the other Ugandans to have reached the feat.

The 22 year old Ugandan athlete is now the first woman to win a gold medal at Olympics for the East African country.